RICHMOND — Even a lengthy road trip couldn’t keep the Council Grove Braves from picking up their first win of the season on Friday night.
CGHS got strong offensive outputs from Hadyn Bieling and Brodey King while picking up a 33-0 victory at Central Heights.
“I thought we had a balanced attack again,” head coach Butch Hayes said. “We were able to move the ball pretty good through the air.
“It was a good overall effort.”
Bieling finished the first half with eight completions for 175 yards, though the Braves had just 12 points, both coming on touchdown passes to King.
CGHS extended its lead in the third as junior Corbyn Miller returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a score.
After that, Jagger Elstun and Trey Marshall both scored rushing touchdowns, while King also caught a scoring pass from Cooper Blackledge in the fourth.
“We (implemented) a couple more blitzes this week,” Hayes said. “Our defensive coordinator did a nice job of putting those blitzes in, (he) thought they would work and they sure did. We got several tackles for a loss and a couple quarterback sacks, forced a couple turnovers and I just thought we were flying around a lot more this week, playing more physical than we did against Burlington.”
That physicality will come in handy next week when the Braves will continue Flint Hills League play with a trip East to Osage City.
“We’ve got to take care of this turnover bug we have,” Hayes said. “We had four more tonight, that’s nine for the season. We need to clean up that ... (but) we’re where we want to be at right now. We’re 1-1 and I think we’re coming off a pretty good win tonight.”
(0) comments
