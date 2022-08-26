Vincent Stuart Gould, 59, passed away late Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home in Lebo in the care of his loving family.
He was born December 18, 1962 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Robert E. and Gertrude Osman Gould. Vince was raised in Lebo and graduated from Lebo High School with the Class of 1981.
He married Penny Merideth on August 31, 1980 in Lebo. They would welcome a son, Jeremy Stuart Gould into their lives on January 16, 1981. Although Penny and Vince would later divorce, they would remain friends throughout the years.
Vince enlisted in the United States Army on December 6, 1984 and proudly served until receiving a honorable discharge on November 1, 1990. While in the Army he met Susan Atherton. The two would marry on March 12, 1988 in Fairway, Kansas. They would later have two daughters, Emily and Erin.
Following his military service, Vince returned home and took a job at Didde Manufacturing in Emporia before accepting a position with Fluor Daniel Contractors. This job began at the Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant, but would take him to Texas and later Phoenix, Arizona. He returned to Lebo where he worked as a general contractor for several years before entering a career with the BNSF Railroad in January of 2007. He began as a conductor and would later earn his qualification as a locomotive engineer. Vince continued to work for BNSF and was still employed there at the time of his death.
Vince had many interests throughout his life. He loved to fish, play cards with friends, and was always up for a casino run. He could always be counted on to keep the conversation lively and interesting. Vince was well known by his flare for unique sayings and was more than willing to share them with anyone and everyone within earshot. He was a member of the Lebo United Methodist Church, the Harold “Skinny” Spatz American Legion Post #323 of Lebo and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Vince will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife, Susan of their home; daughter, Emily Rudzik and her husband Devan and their son Jaxton of Lebo; daughter, Erin Gould of Lebo; a son, Jeremy Gould and his wife Samantha of Kearney, Missouri and their daughters, Lexi, Railyn, Laiken and Taegan; his mother, Gertrude Gould of Lebo; three brothers, Rodney Gould of Hartford, Robert R. Gould of Lenexa and Roger Gould and his wife Trease of Lebo; numerous extended family and a community of dear friends. Vince was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Gould; a sister, Susan Singleton; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Singleton.
The family invites you to join them for services at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, August 29, 2022 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Burial will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice or the Coffey County Cancer Support Group and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.