The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education heard recommendations from long-time pediatric medical professionals during a study session regarding state gating criteria Monday evening.
Acting as a consultant to board members, Stephanie Kuhlmann, an associate professor of pediatrics at the KU School of Medicine, defined “gating criteria” as benchmarks which determine when, and at what level, individual school buildings can safely open to in-person instruction. Referring to the metrics which she and a committee of other state medical professionals used to construct generic gating criteria recommendations for the state Department of Education, Kuhlmann listed factors of student absenteeism, two-week percent positive case and incidence rates as well as local hospital capacity as areas for district officials to monitor.
Kuhlmann further stressed that state recommendations were simply that; not strict outlines districts were required to adhere to. Still, she — along with every other medical professional that spoke during the meeting — encouraged USD 253 leadership to take an active role in keeping updated with the latest community trends.
“We know that, to open our schools, success is really going to be related to the community burden,” she said. “It’s really gonna be up to the community to engage and take responsibility and really participate in any kind of risk mitigating procedures that they can. We all hope to get our kids back to school, but it’s going to take a lot of effort and responsibility to get those transmission rates lower.”
Another common theme raised by consultants Monday was the difference in approaches necessary to take with pre-K-5th grade students and 6th-12th grade students, respectively. Present medical professionals said they believed gating criteria would be a much more serious consideration for older students than younger attendees.
“In pediatrics, if they’re infected by COVID-19, their infections tend to be pretty mild to moderate,” Kuhlmann said. “Hospitalization has certainly been pretty rare. Death is very uncommon in children. Child hospitalization rates have actually accounted for less than 5% of total U.S. hospitalization rates.”
“[Younger students] are going to be safer to be on campus because they transmit the virus at a much lower rate,” added Paul Teran, a member of the pediatrics department at the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. “Secondly, we know if we can’t have a good educational foundation — especially for those younger grades — we’re going to be trying to play chase and catch up for the rest of their education … Most likely, a kindergartener or a first-grader is not going to be able to sit and do remote learning effectively.”
Some even went as far as committing to send their own children to fall classes during the upcoming semester.
“Yes, I would send kids to school in your district on a hybrid model,” said Rebecca Reddy, a pediatrician with Wichita-based Redbud Pediatrics. “I wish that I had that opportunity for my own kids. My reasoning is — as an outpatient pediatrician — this winter … is going to be an ugly, ugly viral season, and we’ll all have to shut down … Nobody will be sure if [the absentee rate] is from COVID-19 or something else. I feel like right now is the best chance to get your middle schoolers and high schoolers back to class, because you may not have [in-person] school between the months of November and March.”
The matter of continuing athletics and other extracurricular activities was a little more fluid, consultants said.
“The question we need to ask is, ‘Is every sport or activity the same?’” said Amy Seery, a pediatrician with practices in the Wichita area. “There’s four very important factors: Are you in an enclosed space versus being outdoors? How long are you interacting with one another? What’s the size of the crowd you’re going to be around and, of course, are you going to be engaging in forceful exhalation? … So, somebody who’s playing tennis where you’re socially distant, and you’re outdoors and you’re only competing against one or two other people would technically be much safer compared to any kind of contact sport where you’re breathing heavily in each other’s faces for the duration of a game.”
While no decisions regarding specific gating criteria were voted on during the study session, the Board of Education was left with much to discuss and analyze before their next regularly-scheduled meeting, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday. In closing, members of USD’s local gating criteria committee — a group consisting of Lyon County Public Health officials as well as parents, teachers and staff belonging to all grade levels — said their main focus was adopting a plan which fits best for Emporia’s unique situation.
“One thing that everybody should know is that these gating criteria will belong to the district,” said Jennifer Milburn, environmental health services director at the Flint Hills Community Health Center. “Although they have been created and consulted on by lots of different individuals, their ownership belongs to the district. The Health Department itself has a very unique requirement to respond to outbreaks and disease spread in any congregate setting, including schools. I just want people to understand that this gating criteria in no way prevents or directs the health department to come in and ask for mitigation strategies if we start to see disease spread.”
