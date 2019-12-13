Mary Lee Madison-Nail (nee VanCleave) who was also known as Molly, passed away at the age of eighty-nine in her home in Overland Park, as she wished, cared for by family and hospice.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, HG Madison and John Nail; parents, Ann VanCleave and JC VanCleave; and sisters, Constance Lodle and Patricia Powell. She is survived by her children, Michela Madison (Erik Russ), Greg Madison, Connie Armstrong (David Pool), Jennifer Perry (Dawne Lakey), Chris Madison (Michele) and a foster daughter nicknamed “Cartoon” who is from Thailand. Mary Lee was grandmother and affectionately known as “Pear” to eighteen grandchildren: Brian, Jamiel, Seth, Maggie, Bao, David, Thai, Kristen, Kelly, Rachael, Michela, Abram, Matthew, Ben, Robbie, Danny, Nicole, Connor, and thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Niece, Lisa Powell and nephew, Kevin Powell from sister, Pat also mourn the loss of Aunt Lee.
Mary Lee was a lifelong Catholic. She was raised in Emporia, Kansas, where Sacred Heart Church and School were important to her and blessed her with lasting memories. She lived in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, before returning to Kansas later to set up residence in Roeland Park, Neosho Rapids and Overland Park. Mary Lee’s first job was with Hallmark Cards. Later, as a single mom who supported her five children, she was employed as a church secretary, worked for Ohio Nurses Association, and in government jobs with office positions at DCSC, Richards-Gebaur and the EPA in Kansas City.
Mary Lee enjoyed the retirement years she lived out in the country with husband, John Nail. Her time was spent bargain hunting antiques, rescuing feral cats, making cookies for grandkids, and going over the top decorating for Christmas at the farm. Additionally, she and John had shared their love volunteering as clowns at Children’s Hospice in Kansas City. Her life was rich and full. She was loved.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. Father Emanuel will be celebrant. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Emporia. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be sent to Catholic Community Hospice in Kansas City or to Sacred Heart Church in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
