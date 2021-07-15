The Emporia Gazette
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lyon, Osage and Morris counties to expire at 10 p.m. Thursday night while Greenwood and Chase counties are under a flash flood watch until 4 a.m. Friday.
Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected throughout the day Thursday and may have a tendency to move slowly, causing several inches of rainfall in a small amount of time, which could potentially lead to flash flooding.
In the event of flash flooding, creeks and rivers can rise rapidly and areas that are prone to flooding can do so easily.
At the Emporia Municipal Airport, rainfall levels have reached .51 inches as of 8:53 a.m. Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.