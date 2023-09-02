Eva Nell (Markham) Kirkpatrick Beshirs, 85, Emporia, Kansas, died at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Born September 7, 1937 in Brownstown, Indiana, she was the daughter of Frank and Eva (Lucas) Markham, one of nine children in the family. She attended Waverly schools, graduating in 1955. She lived in Coffey County most of her life.
On October 20, 1961 she married John Eugene Kirkpatrick. From this union they had two children; Susan and Julie.
At the age of 43 she decided to go back to school to become a registered nurse. Starting a year after her daughter, Susan. While in school she received a lot of honor awards. After graduation in 1984 she worked in numerous hospitals in Kansas, Texas, and Arizona.
Eugene passed away on April 2, 1993. After his death she married Wayne Beshirs on April 8, 1995. Wayne passed away December 28, 2013.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Joseph Markham, 3 sister; Mary Ann Weiss, Jane Trippiedi, and Jackie Hickey. Surviving are daughter; Susan (John) Tyson, Lincoln, Kansas, Julie (Jerry) Russell of Emporia, Kansas, 2 grandchildren; Kirk (Chelsea) Combes of Lebo, Kansas, Meribah (Jakob) Zirkle of Burlingame, Kansas, 3 great-grandchildren; Logan Zirkle, Michael (Mikey) Hays Jr. and Allie Zirkle, siblings; John (Katie) Markham, DeRidder, Louisiana, Dort (Noreen) Markham, Lyndon, Kansas, Richard (Rita) Markham, Basehor, Kansas, Lucy (Kenney) Patterson, Perry, Kansas, and many, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Her wishes were to be cremated and put to rest in Key West Cemetery, Lebo, Kansas, beside her late husband, Eugene. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 2:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Lebo Community Building, Lebo, Kansas.
A memorial has been established for Hand-in-Hand Hospice in Emporia. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, is assisting with arrangements.
