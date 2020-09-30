Special to The Gazette
This month, Ignite Emporia and the School of Business at Emporia State University are participating in the Future is Digital Challenge, an initiative dedicated to tech upskilling to ensure residents of small towns and rural communities are equipped to participate in the 21st-century digital economy. The challenge is hosted by the Center on Rural Innovation and Udacity. Through this program, Udacity will be donating more than 3,000 scholarships to their digital skills courses to residents of 18 rural communities across the US, including Lyon, Osage, Chase, and Coffey counties. Participants will have the opportunity to build skills in high demand digital jobs, including digital marketing, business analytics, and front-end web development.
Kansas and the nation are faced with a challenge and opportunity as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency, and this challenge requires the reskilling of our overall workforce. Only 4% of rural workers in America reported working from home prior to COVID-19, and rural Americans are more likely to be employed in occupations that can only be conducted in person. Rural Americans need to prepare for the future of work that relies on digital skills in which rural Americans have as much access to a forward moving economy as their urban counterparts.
With over a loss of over 61,000 non-farm jobs (year-over-year) affecting Kansans in many different areas, action is necessary to equip individuals for current and future work. Estimates range from 20% to 40% of the positions vacated due to lay-offs and furloughs will never be filled again due to changes in demand and permanent business changes. Participation in the Future is Digital Challenge will assist in preparing today’s students for new careers in high demand fields, which include data analytics, digital marketing, and front-end web development.
The opportunity with UDACITY allows for a limited number of participants from each partner community to enroll in a 1-Month Digital Skilling Foundations Course in one of the following areas:
Become a Digital Marketer
Learn to create marketing content, use social media to amplify your message, make content discoverable in search, run Ads campaigns and advertise on Facebook. Additionally, learn how display and video ads work and how to market with email, and measure and optimize with Google Analytics.
Business Analytics
In this program, you’ll learn foundational data skills that apply across functions and industries. You’ll learn to analyze data and build models with Excel, query databases using SQL, and create informative data visualizations with Tableau.
Front End Web Developer
The goal of the Front-End Web Developer Nanodegree program is to equip learners with the unique skills they need to build and develop a variety of websites and applications. Graduates of this Nanodegree program will be able to construct responsive websites using CSS, Flexbox and CSS Grid, develop interactive websites and UI (User Interface) applications using JavaScript and HTML, and connect a web application to backend server data using JavaScript. Students will also build competency automating application build and deployment using Webpack and improving offline performance of websites using Service Worker.
To learn more about this unique opportunity for people in our region to build skills that will open up new opportunities for them to become part of the growing digital economy, go to ruralinnovation.us/the-future-is-digital-challenge.
For more information visit the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce website: www.emporiakschamber.org.
Ignite Emporia is a community lead initiative of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce that is focused on three key areas for community growth and development; Workforce Development, Housing Availability and Business Retention and Expansion. For more information contact the Ignite Emporia Director at rgilligan@emporiakschamber.org
(1) comment
Another item of good news that will pay dividends for years to come.
