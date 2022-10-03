COUNCIL GROVE — The combined team of Buck Creek Ranch and Patry Ranch won the Invitational Ranch Rodeo Sunday at Council Grove.
Sponsored by the Morris County Youth Rodeo Association (MCYRA), the rodeo featured 14 adult teams from throughout the Flint Hills, said Amy Allen, rodeo secretary.
“Of special significance is that our ranch rodeo is the oldest in the state of Kansas,” said Clay Wilson, MCYRA president.
“The rodeo is also one of the oldest in the nation, along with possibly being the longest continuously annual ranch rodeo anywhere,” Wilson added.
Second place honors went to the Paddy Creek/Lyons Ranch team, third to Lonesome Pine Ranch, and fourth to Rezac Land & Livestock.
Riding for the champion team were Randy Peterson, Heather Patry, Jayden Patry, and Josh Patry. They won the double mugging event. Buck Creek Ranch is headquartered in Chase County while Patry Ranch is in Geary County.
The Paddy Creek Ranch/Lyons Ranch team was composed of Nick Allen, Bailey Langvardt, Trent Langvardt, and Trey Langvardt. They placed first in the team penning event. Paddy Creek is in Morris County while Lyons Ranch has divisions in Riley and Wabaunsee County.
Lonesome Pine Ranch of Chase County was represented by Travis Duncan, Bud Higgs, Troy Higgs, and Garrett Osgood.
On the team representing Rezac Land & Livestock of Pottawatomie County was Cody Brock, Tyrell McClintock, Matt Rezac, and Russell Rezac.
Additional event winners included Gibbs Cattle/H Cross, steer branding, and JC Cattle Company, team roping.
The team of Avery Hastings, Kasey Wilson, and Laramie Mayer topped five youth teams to win the junior ranch rodeo Sunday morning.
Second went to the threesome of Elsa Barrett, Lawson Carson, and Tripp Nelson.
