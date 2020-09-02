The Emporia Presbyterian Manor received good news after testing 24 residents and 41 employees at the Jones Health Care Center for COVID-19 on August 26. All residents and employees tested negative.
“Our team continues to work hard to keep our residents healthy and safe,” said Susan Siepelmeier executive director. “Our residents are always at the heart of everything we do. I am so proud of this team’s hard work every day, and especially over the past six months.”
The Lyon County Health Department recommends another round of testing next week.
In the meantime, the community’s reopening plans will remain on hold while testing is completed. The campus will work with the Flint Hills Community Health Center on determining when we can resume our reopening plan.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and KDHE guidelines, team members may return to work once they have been symptom free for 72 hours without the aid of a fever-reducing medication, and if the employee’s symptoms have improved with at least 10 days passing since initial symptoms.
Upon their return to work, Presbyterian Manor will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.
All employees and residents are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated. The community regularly reinforces with all staff that an employee should not report to work if he or she is experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.
For more information about Emporia Presbyterian Manor’s response, go to Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s website, Presbyterianmanors.org/Media-room.
