Event organizers of the St. Baldrick's head-shaving fundraiser for childhood cancer announced Thursday night that the event scheduled for Saturday in Emporia has been postponed.
A reschedule date has not been announced.
There have been no announcements made concerning other St. Patrick's Day events scheduled for Saturday in Emporia.
St. Baldrick's organizers said in a written statement that they had been closely following news sources and government agencies for direction. They also received a statement from St. Baldrick's Foundation — the worldwide organization of which the local event is part.
That national foundation, essentially, left the decision whether or not to move forward in the hands of local organizers. It stated that since it has events in "vastly different venues across 30 nations, we cannot issue uniform guidance appropriate for every event."
Local organizers said in their statement that they have been agonizing over the decision.
"Many of our volunteers and our honored children who are battling cancers have compromised immune systems, and we feel holding this event as planned poses a real threat to their health," reads the statement.
"It is therefore with a heavy heart that we announce that a postponement of our signature head shaving event is warranted."
They said a reschedule date will be announced. In the meantime, they encouraged participants to continue in their fundraising efforts.
To learn more about the organization or make a donation, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/5605/2020.
