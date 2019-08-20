The 19th annual Walk to Defeat ALS starts 8 a.m. Saturday in Emporia’s Jones Park.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease — is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes the brain to stop sending signals to muscles. Early symptoms can include an inability to grasp, slow or slurred speech or “drop foot,” which causes a gait abnormality due to paralysis of muscles in the lower leg. The life expectancy is generally 2 - 5 years following diagnosis, though some patients have quicker or slower progressions.
There is no cure for ALS.
The walk serves as a fundraiser to help community members who are battling the disease.
“We have quality-of-life grants that we give out that are $400, once a year,” Kim Harber, care services specialist for the ALS Association’s Mid-America Chapter, said. “We also have low-tech adaptive tools. Those are ways that we help our individuals in our chapter.”
While the Mid-America Chapter serves ALS patients in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri, 100 percent of the funds raised in Emporia will stay local.
Shannon Reed, development manager for the Mid-America Chapter, said the local walk is a good way for people to find support — both people living with the disease and their caregivers.
“That support system is so important,” she said. “It’s just a good feeling seeing people talking about what works for that, what they’ve tried, what they haven’t tried, getting that feedback. It’s a great way to get together and get that support.”
For people who cannot attend the walk, Reed said they can sign up as virtual walkers. That way, they can still show support for those living with ALS.
Dr. Gary Ace, who helped to establish the event in Emporia with the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter, said the walks are a good show of camaraderie.
“You’ll see people walking in memory of a loved one or a friend,” he said. “A lot of people don’t understand what ALS is until they know somebody with it. This is a good way to learn more about what they are going through.”
Danny Williams was diagnosed with ALS in 2010 after experiencing strange muscle spasms and pain in his legs. Once employed in the construction business and an avid motorcyclist, Williams is now mostly confined to his motorized wheelchair. In the last year, he has noticed he’s unable to stand as long as he used to, and he’s started losing his ability to use his hands.
“I’m not able to stand, really, for very long at all,” he said. “I’m more having trouble with my breathing when I’m on my back. Even my friends have noticed.”
Williams now uses respiratory equipment throughout the day as needed, and in the evenings.
Williams said he hopes for a cure every day, or at least something that would stop the progression of his disease.
“If they could stop me where I’m at,” he said. “I’d be OK if I never got any worse.”
Ace said he has a lot of respect for Williams.
“You’re just so strong,” he said to Williams. “You’re really one of my heroes.”
To get signed up for the walk visit www.alsa.org, otherwise just show up Saturday morning.
Reed said anyone wishing to make donations should note “Mid-America Chapter” in the memo to make sure it is allocated appropriately.
