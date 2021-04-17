Marjorie “Marge” M. Lichtenhan, 91, of Junction City died April 13, 2021 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm, Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Frank Coady officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home, Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm and Rosary Service from 7:30 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations to, St. Mary’s Cemetery Association, Geary County 4-H Foundation and Chapman Valley Manor, all may be sent to the Johnson Funeral home, 203 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS 66441. (www.johnsonjc.com).
Marjorie was born in Manhattan to Roscoe and Theresa (Helget) Aspley on May 5, 1929. She married William (Bill) W. Lichtenhan on May 5, 1953 in Manhattan, Kansas; they were married for over 59 years. William predeceased her on January 10, 2013.
She is survived by five daughters, Janet (Richard) Haag, Emporia, Elaine Dean, Wamego, Pam (Dan) Boller, Junction City, Anita (Keith) Ascher, Junction City, and Vickie (Todd) Kline, Dwight.
Grandchildren include: Brandon (Dianna) Dibben, Jennifer (Brian) Blume, Kristen (Matt) Dieter, John (Jennifer) Haag, Ruth (Mike) DeLange, Adam (Katie) Haag, Rachel Haag, Sarah (Nigel) Locke, Amy (Chad) Blockcolsky, Audrey (Jason) Worthington, Ray (Susan) Boller, Tonia Carlson, Olivia Kline & Jared Kline.
