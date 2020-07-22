On July 22, 2020, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirmed the eighth known death of COVID-19 in Lyon County.
The patient who died was a Caucasian female in her 90's. More information is expected to be released tomorrow afternoon with Lyon County Public Health's daily virus update.
Stay with the Gazette for updates on this story as details are made public.
(1) comment
could you please explain to us dummies, what is an active case? And what is the circumstances that makes one fall into that category.
