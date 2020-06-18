Lyon County Public Health reported three new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and eight additional recoveries in its latest media update Thursday afternoon.
The new cases bring the county's overall total to 480; however, active cases saw a drop Thursday as well. The 34 active cases are the lowest in Lyon County since April 16, when the agency reported 32 such cases.
Nearly 2,000 Lyon County residents have been tested for COVID-19 at this point in time. In its latest update Wednesday, the KDHE reported 11,681 total cases in the state, up 2 percent or 262 cases from Monday. The state health department also said that the number of COVID-19 deaths rose by two to 247.
It is unknown how many of those cases are still considered active.
Accuracy or at least the manufacturer of the tests being used would be helpful. I know the CDC isn't even releasing an estimate on the accuracy, but shouldn't that matter? Also, I noticed that with flu season death rate by virus is one category and death rate by virus-related, yet with COVID 19, this isn't being done. If reports are done in a standardized way, the results are kind of questionable.
