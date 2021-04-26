Bernita May Curry, 86, of rural Madison passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was born April 15, 1935, in rural Hamilton, the daughter of Walter Huntington and Minnie May McNeil Schultz. Bernita attended Hamilton High School and graduated with the Class of 1953.
She was joined in marriage to Stanley Eugene Curry on June 8, 1952. They would make their home on the family farm southwest of Madison. Bernita was a homemaker and farm wife, working side by side with Stanley raising crops and tending livestock. She taught music at Seeley country school for several years. She enjoyed gardening and fishing when she could find the time. As their children Gregg and Kim were growing up she participated as a member of Chapter DY P.E.O., the Civic Culture Club and the Willow Valley H.D.U. Bernita has been a lifelong member of the First Christian Church and the Christian Women’s Fellowship.
Bernita was a self taught accomplished piano player. She played duets at the First Christian Church with her dear friend Marjorie Erickson who played the organ. This musical duo spanned over 50 years of friendship and community service. Bernita volunteered as an accompanist for the local 4-H competitors as well as any student in need of accompaniment for local, district or state music competition. She played piano for the Madison School programs for many years as well.
Bernita’s true joy can still be witnessed in the eyes of her grandchildren. She delighted in teaching them all about music and spent many hours singing songs around the piano. She loved hearing about their adventures. As the family expanded Bernita was so proud of each and every new addition. At last count she had fifteen great grandchildren; all shapes and sizes, all smart, and all exceptional she would say.
Bernita will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughter, Kim Bearnes and her husband Kent of Laurel, Nebraska; a son, Gregg Curry and his wife Janell of Madison; a brother, Wilbur Schultz and wife JoAnn Hogan Schultz of La Crosse, Wisconsin; niece and nephew, Gary and Lisa; four grandchildren, Beau Bearnes (Cortney), Kylie Fullner (Ben), Wes Curry (Anna) and Taryn Nelson (Micah); fifteen great-grandchildren, Alaina, Elise, Connor, Ava, Brantley, Jemma, Evie, Janie Mae, Kenyon, John, Kathryn, Reese, Ezra, Asher and Scarlett; and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty three years, Stanley, on February 25, 2006.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Madison. Burial will follow services at Woods Cemetery southwest of Madison. Memorial contributions may be given to the Stanley Curry Family Scholarship through the Madison Educational Assistance Fund and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
