Dear Friends,
I am writing to you today in support of SOS, our local organization that provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, harassment, trafficking, and child abuse. As a member of the SOS Strong fundraising campaign, I am reaching out to ask for your support and share why I believe in SOS.
In the summer of 2015, after graduating from law school, I relocated to Emporia and worked as an attorney at the Emporia office of Kansas Legal Services for 6 and a half years. During my tenure, I primarily practiced family, juvenile, and criminal law, which often brought me into collaboration with the dedicated staff at SOS. These compassionate individuals tirelessly advocated for clients facing extraordinary and often terrifying circumstances. Many of my clients were victims of domestic violence seeking legal support to obtain restraining orders or navigate complex divorce and child custody proceedings after leaving abusive relationships. Others were survivors of traumatic crimes.
Through the services provided by SOS, my clients, particularly women and children, were never alone on their journey. Whether it was through shelter housing or other supportive programs, SOS provided life-changing assistance. Above all, the presence of SOS advocates made a profound difference. They accompanied their clients to appointments, in court, and whenever support was needed. The emotional support they provided went beyond the realm of what I as an attorney could give.
Whether it was an elderly couple enduring persistent harassment from an estranged family member, parents grappling with a mentally ill stalker targeting their child, a survivor of sex trafficking, or someone who had escaped an abusive relationship, the support SOS extended to my clients is difficult to quantify in words. Nevertheless, I hope you can grasp its profound impact.
If you share my conviction that no one should endure abuse and that it is our collective responsibility to foster a safer and more compassionate society, I invite you to join me in supporting SOS by making a donation on behalf of my SOS Strong campaign. Whether you can contribute $2, $5, or $10, every donation makes a meaningful difference in supporting an organization whose services are vital to our community.
To learn more about SOS and donate, please visit www.soskansas.com/sos-strong. When making your contribution, I kindly request that you list my name under “In Honor Of” to ensure it is counted towards my fundraising goal.
Please stand with me in supporting SOS and ensuring that these essential services remain available to our community. Together, we can create a world where everyone can live free from abuse and violence.
Sincerely,
Jeremy Dorsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.