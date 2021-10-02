Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“The Girls I’ve Been” by Tess Sharpe, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers, 2021, $18.99.
Nora O’Malley’s been a lot of girls. As the daughter of a con-artist who targets criminal men, she grew up as her mother’s protégé. But when mom fell for the mark instead of conning him, Nora pulled the ultimate con: escape.
For five years Nora’s been playing at normal. But she needs to dust off the skills she ditched because she has three problems:
#1: Her ex walked in on her with her girlfriend. Even though they’re all friends, Wes didn’t know about her and Iris.
#2: The morning after Wes finds them kissing, they all have to meet to deposit the fundraiser money they raised at the bank. It’s a nightmare that goes from awkward to deadly, because:
#3: Right after they enter bank, two guys start robbing it.
The bank robbers may be trouble, but Nora’s something else entirely. They have no idea who they’re really holding hostage…
Even though Nora isn’t the one robbing the bank, this book has all of the best parts of movies like “Oceans 8”: fast-paced action, con artistry and an ultra cool girl in the lead. Nora is exactly the type of protagonist I love to see in Young Adult stories. She’s cool, no doubt, but she’s a teenager and sometimes she acts like one. It’s great to see a realistic representation of a young adult that doesn’t make them out to be totally immature or wise beyond their years. And while Nora’s past with her mother conning men is on the verge of being fantastical, it somehow doesn’t edge into that territory.
Among the thrilling scenes of trickery is woven another story: teenagers being let down by their adults and trying to get through despite that. Sound depressing? It’s not. And it’s not an unusual, rare thing either. Although Nora’s case is extreme, there is a very good message in the book: it’s not your fault and you’re not a bad person because it happened to you. I think it’s an absolutely vital part of a book that would be just another thriller without it.
I highly recommend “The Girls I’ve Been” to anyone who wants an exciting story with a heart.
