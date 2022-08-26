Sarah Ruth Denny-Haig, 91,
of Emporia, died Wednesday,
August 24, 2022 at the Holiday
Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Ruth was born March 31, 1931
in Burns, Kansas the daughter
of Joe and Wilna (Williams)
Ayers. She worked 32 years for
KPL/Westar and was an office
manager when she retired 25
years ago. Ruth was a member
of the First United Methodist
Church in Emporia, Beta Sigma
Phi Sorority and was head of
the heart fund for many years,
she also helped start the Grief Support Group at the First
United Methodist Church and ran it for several years.
Ruth married Raymond Wayne Brown and they later
divorced. She then married Tom G. Denny on June 1,
1957. He died May 14, 1986. Ruth then married Douglas
William Haig on May 17, 1997 and he died August 23,
2021. She is survived by her son, Vincent K. Brown and
wife Nancy of Emporia; step-sons, Dennis Haig, Richard
Haig, Mark Haig, Robert Haig, Bill Haig, and Greg Haig;
step-daughters, Carol Prosser, Diane Gage, Theresa
Morlan, Chari Haig-Dulohery, and Angie Cusick; sisters,
Virginia Buck, and Hazel Stratton and grandchildren,
Chelsea Brown and Denny Brown. She was preceded in
death by her parents; two husbands; a brother, Duane
Ayers and a sister, Roberta Jacobs.
Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends
from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 31,
2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Graveside
services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beta
Sigma Phi Sorority Heart Fund or the First United
Methodist Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-
Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
