Sarah Ruth Denny-Haig

Sarah Ruth Denny-Haig, 91,

of Emporia, died Wednesday,

August 24, 2022 at the Holiday

Resort Care Center in Emporia.

Ruth was born March 31, 1931

in Burns, Kansas the daughter

of Joe and Wilna (Williams)

Ayers. She worked 32 years for

KPL/Westar and was an office

manager when she retired 25

years ago. Ruth was a member

of the First United Methodist

Church in Emporia, Beta Sigma

Phi Sorority and was head of

the heart fund for many years,

she also helped start the Grief Support Group at the First

United Methodist Church and ran it for several years.

Ruth married Raymond Wayne Brown and they later

divorced. She then married Tom G. Denny on June 1,

1957. He died May 14, 1986. Ruth then married Douglas

William Haig on May 17, 1997 and he died August 23,

2021. She is survived by her son, Vincent K. Brown and

wife Nancy of Emporia; step-sons, Dennis Haig, Richard

Haig, Mark Haig, Robert Haig, Bill Haig, and Greg Haig;

step-daughters, Carol Prosser, Diane Gage, Theresa

Morlan, Chari Haig-Dulohery, and Angie Cusick; sisters,

Virginia Buck, and Hazel Stratton and grandchildren,

Chelsea Brown and Denny Brown. She was preceded in

death by her parents; two husbands; a brother, Duane

Ayers and a sister, Roberta Jacobs.

Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends

from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 31,

2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Graveside

services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beta

Sigma Phi Sorority Heart Fund or the First United

Methodist Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-

Barnett Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made thru:

www.robertsblue.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.