Hitting one out of the park is no longer just a dream for Emporia's youth this summer.
The Emporia Recreation Center recently opened registration for its summer baseball and softball programs.
Instructional T-ball, co-ed machine pitch baseball and micro baseball and softball are accepting youth participants this summer.
"We are excited to provide this opportunity for kids to work on their ball fundamentals and skills this summer," Marketing Administrator Shalla Bennett said in a written release. "Some changes have been made to accommodate the COVID-19 Phases, mass gathering requirements and social distancing guidelines."
Sports Supervisor Rick Cunningham said there will be fewer team-related acitivities and a deeper focus on the individual fundamentals. The children will not gather in the dugout, and there will not be competitions, but there will be some contact with others as they throw and catch, for example. There are 30 slots total available for enrollment, and the children will be broken up into smaller groups from there. There are two available fields to use, too. ERC will keep track of who visits the facility for the local health department.
"We are going to try to provide a safe, enjoyable environment both for our patrons and the parents that come," Cunningham said.
Cunningham looks forward to spending more time on these fundamental skills and helping the kids grow to be stronger players in the following years. They will not be "thrown into the fire" of competition and will be able to hone skills before applying them to a competition atmosphere. There will be less pressure on making errors and striking out and more emphasis on techniques and fun.
Allowing children to participate in these youth activities is a way to get them active and outdoors. They are socialized and simply get to play together.
"That's what recreation is all about — play," Cunningham said.
As families consider enrolling, it is important to know that the ERC is going to take as many precautions as they can. Though restructuring — including seating in the stands — is still somewhat up in the air, it will get figured out as administration continues conversations with one another and families.
Baseball and softball are the major programs currently being offered, and Cunningham anticipates that the later camps will be able to follow similar guidelines, though some of those restrictions may be lifted by mid-June and later. ERC is still up to date and abiding by the county's and state's health recommendations.
For those who want to still be active without joining the ERC programs, Cunningham encourages utilizing the parks and other recreation facilities when they are open. The ballfields are open to the public.
"Be active, have fun," he said.
Online registration is heavily encouraged as much as possible to limit in-person contact for the safety and health of staff and patrons. Registration information can be found under the Sports tab at emporiarec.org. Each activity has a separate registration link. When logged into your account with the email used to open the account, youth fee waivers will be attached. For any assistance, contact office.emporiarec@emporiarec.org or call 341-6300.
