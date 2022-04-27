An Emporia woman was injured Tuesday night when her car flipped over along the Kansas Turnpike.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Jaella Gilliam, 19, was heading south around 10:40 p.m. She somehow lost control of the car in Osage County, about 11 miles north of the Admire exit.
Gilliam's car rolled after crashing into a ditch. Yet her injuries are considered minor. She was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment.
No one else was in the car.
