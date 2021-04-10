Review by Molly Chenault
“Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, July 2020, $26.95.
In 1580’s England, during the Black Plague a young Latin tutor falls in love with an extraordinary, eccentric young woman in this “exceptional historical novel” (The New Yorker) and best-selling winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction.
Agnes is a wild creature who walks her family’s land with a falcon on her glove and is known throughout the countryside for her unusual gifts as a healer, understanding plants and potions better than she does people. Once she settles with her husband on Henley Street in Stratford-upon-Avon she becomes a fiercely protective mother and a steadfast, centrifugal force in the life of her young husband, whose career on the London stage is taking off when his beloved young son succumbs to sudden fever.
Hamnet was not what I expected, and I was very pleased by that. Sometimes historical figures are made out to be perfect human beings with perfect lives who can do no wrong. Going in, I thought this might be just such a portrayal of William Shakespeare overcoming the death of his son and going on to greatness in spite of the odds.This was a much more human story about a family and their personal grief. Shakespeare is obviously a figure that looms large, but he is not the focus of the story. In fact, I don’t think his name is actually written out at all. He is most often referred to as “the Latin tutor.”
Hamnet is more about Agnes, Shakespeare’s wife. She is a woman who takes control of her own future and carves out a life for herself in spaces where she is not always immediately welcomed. I was surprised at how quickly I became invested in the graceful and determined way she moved through life and equally devastated when Hamnet dies. The web of relationships between the characters was intriguing, although it was clearly Agnes at the center.
I wouldn’t say that Hamnet is full of factual historical information, although it contains plenty of color to transport you to the time and place. However, if you’re looking for a compelling book about family then I encourage you to pick it up.
