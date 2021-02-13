The Emporia High boys swim team took seventh place at the Centennial League meet on Thursday.
Sophomore Braxton Higgins took first place in the diving competition with a final score of 548.55, obliterating last year’s Spartan senior Reed Slayden’s previous school and league record for an 11-dive competition, which was 501.40.
Higgins — who also broke Slayden’s record in the six dive competition two weeks ago — was selected to be on the first-team all-league squad.
Senior swimmer Daniel Knapp was named honorable mention all-league for his eighth-place 100-yard butterfly finish and his seventh-place 100-yard breaststroke finish.
The Spartans’ relay team cut two seconds from its best time this year and has gotten closer to qualifying for state. Coach Jamie Dawson will know on Tuesday whether the relay squad will be joining Higgins at state next weekend.
Dawson said that overall the team performed well and several swimmers put out their personal records.
