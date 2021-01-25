Marvin Emanuel Klumpe passed away peacefully at the Presbyterian Manor on Friday, January 22, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 85.
The son of Emanuel Klumpe and Anna Burenheide Klumpe, Marvin was born March 18, 1935 at his home in Olpe, Kansas during a dust storm. Marvin was the youngest of six children. He graduated from Olpe High School in 1953. He married Sylvia S. Lantz on May 24, 1954 in Hartford, Kansas and they celebrated 63 ½ years of marriage together until her passing in December of 2017.
Marvin was a farmer and rancher his entire life. He served on the Lyon County Farm Bureau Board for many years, was a member of the Lyon County Rural Water District #3 for 35 years, awarded the Kansas Bankers Association Soil Conservation Award in 1975, was the Kansas Rural Water District #3 Manager of the Year in 1984, awarded the Farm Bureau 50th Anniversary Award in 1988 for the oldest continuous policy holder in Lyon County, awarded the Lyon County Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year Award in 2001, featured in the Emporia Gazette Agribusiness “Amber Waves of Grain” featuring the upcoming wheat harvest and his 47 years of planting wheat in 2001, featured in the Emporia Gazette Agribusiness “And the Heat Goes On” article on the drought and baling of his soybean crop in 2003, and was awarded the Lyon County Conservation District Grassland Award in 2009 and 2010.
He was also a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Honorary member of the Knights of Columbus, and one of the originals who started the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery Endowment. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, going to casinos, and playing cards on Thursday nights with the guys.
He is survived by his children, Irene E. Barger of Sedgwick, Daryl E. Klumpe (Bonnie) of Emporia, Brenda J. Redeker (Robert) of Olpe, Michael J. Klumpe (Cindy) of Olpe, and Norma S. Davis of Lawrence. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; his son, Steven; his parents, Emanual and Anna Klumpe; and siblings, Herman Klumpe, Leona Rossillon, Catherine Comeau, Bertha Kutz, and Arlene Williams.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, a private graveside service with social distancing and masks was celebrated at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Olpe on Monday, January 25, 2021. The Rev. Dan Coronado conducted the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery Endowment or the Olpe Knights of Columbus Renovation Fund and sent in care of the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
