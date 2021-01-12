On Friday night, area basketball teams got back to action for the first time in 2021.
Chase County
Both Chase County squads kicked off 2021 in winning fashion against West Franklin Friday night. The girls used a strong third quarter to overcome a 14-10 halftime deficit en route to a 35-26 victory. Senior Britney Schroer and junior Kaylee Simpson each tallied 13 points in the game as the Bulldogs moved to 4-2 on the year.
The boys beat West Franklin 51-38 after outscoring the Falcons 12-4 in the second quarter. Cooper Schroer led the way with 23 points in the game and Aidan Eidman added 10.
The Bulldogs will welcome Council Grove to town on Tuesday night.
(Girls)
West Franklin — 10; 4; 6; 6; — 26
Chase County — 4; 6; 18; 7; --35
Chase County — Simpson (13), Schroer (13), Tubach (4), Hatcher (2), Grant (2), Monihen (1).
(Boys)
West Franklin — 11; 4; 9; 14; — 38
Chase County — 10; 12; 15; 14; --51
Chase County — Schroer (23), A. Eidman (10), Holloway (8), O. Eidman (6), Gilbreath (2), Ybarra (2).
Hartford
A difficult season continues for both Hartford basketball teams. The Jaguar girls are still in search of their first win, as Friday night’s 44-32 home loss to Waverly dropped them to 0-4 overall.
The boys dropped their fourth straight game on Friday, losing to Waverly 46-33 to fall to 1-7 on the season.
Both Hartford squads will hit the road Tuesday to take on a couple of very tough Olpe teams.
(Girls)
Unavailable at time of printing.
(Boys)
Hartford — 3; 11; 12; 7 — 46
Waverly — 14; 14; 14; 4 — 33
Hartford — A. Smith (15), Sull (8), Andrews (3), Goodman (2), McDiffett (2), Highly (2), D. Smith (1).
Lebo
The Lebo girls bulldozed Marais des Cygnes Valley by a 72-18 count to move to 5-1 Friday evening. The Wolves led 29-3 after one quarter and 47-9 at halftime, allowing them to coast home in the second half. This was their second-largest margin of victory this season, nearly identical to their 73-16 win over Flinthills on Dec. 4.
The boys also took Marais des Cygnes Valley to task on Friday, winning that game 59-29 with Devan McEwen putting up 25 points to lead all scorers. The Wolves are now 6-0 on the year.
Next up for Lebo is a home matchup with Southern Coffey County on Tuesday.
(Girls)
Marais des Cygnes Valley — 3; 6; 8; 1; — 18
Lebo — 29; 18; 21; 4; — 72
Lebo — Jones (26), Au. Peek (17), Ab. Peek (9), Schrader (7), Moore (5), Ott (3), Ferguson (2), Tollefson (2), Crouch (1).
(Boys)
Marais des Cygnes Valley — 6; 14; 4; 5; — 29
Lebo — 19; 18; 17; 5; — 59
Lebo — McEwen (25), Grimmett (10), Konrade (9), An. Bailey (9), Au. Bailey (3), Shoemaker (3), Risner (2), Whalen (1).
Madison
The Madison girls went on the road and trounced Southern Coffey County by a 52-20 final on Friday night. Southern Coffey County was flummoxed offensively, never scoring more than six points in a single quarter. Three Bulldogs combined to score 48 of Madison’s 52 points: Yolaine Luthi had 18 points, Sarah Miser had 16 and Reese Farrow had 14. The only other Madison scorers were Makenna Engle and Ava Foltz with two points each.
The boys also proved to have no issue with Southern Coffey County, dismantling the Titans 58-33. The Bulldogs made a statement early in the game, taking an 18-1 lead after the first quarter. Leading the way in the scoring column were Chase Harrison with 15 and Drew Stutesman with 10.
The Bulldogs will pay a visit to Lebo on Friday.
(Girls)
Madison — 14; 9; 14; 15; — 52
Southern Coffey County — 5; 5; 4; 6; — 20
Madison — Luthi (18), Miser (16), Farrow (14), Engle (2), Foltz (2).
(Boys)
Madison — 18; 13; 16; 11; — 58
Southern Coffey County — 1; 14; 8; 10; --33
Madison — Harrison (15), Stutesman (12), Engle (8), Buettner (8), Wolfram (6), Rayburn (5), Miser (2), Turner (2).
Olpe
After holding a slim 34-31 lead at halftime, the Olpe girls blasted past the Burlingame Bearcats 65-45 on Friday. Senior guard Macy Smith led the way for the Eagles with 27 points, while senior forward Marley Heins added a considerable 20. The Eagles improved to 7-0 overall and, impressively, the 20-point differential was their smallest margin of victory this season.
The Olpe boys trailed Burlingame 37-31 at the end of the third quarter in Friday’s game before ending the game on a 16-8 run to pull out a 47-45 win. The two teams were tied after both the first and second quarters of the game, but in the third quarter the Bearcats managed to open a lead, which the Eagles then overcame. With the win, Olpe moved to 4-0 on the season.
The Olpe girls and boys will host a couple of struggling Hartford Jaguar squads on Tuesday evening.
(Girls)
Olpe — 15; 19; 16; 15; — 65
Burlingame — 13; 18; 7; 7; — 45
Olpe — M. Smith (27), Heins (20), Bishop (13), L. Broyles (4), Fisher (1).
(Boys)
Olpe — 12; 8; 11; 16; — 47
Burlingame — 12; 8; 17; 8; — 45
Olpe — B. Redeker (24), D. Redeker (11), Olsson (6), Hoelting (4), Skalsky (2).
