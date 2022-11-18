The Emporia Police Department is seeking information on a missing child.
According to a statement by EPD, 11-year-old Daisy Blevins was last seen Friday leaving school.
Blevins was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants and may have a blue scooter.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact EPD, 620-343-4200.
