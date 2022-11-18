Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 7.19.05 PM.png

Daisy Blevins

 Courtesy Facebook

The Emporia Police Department is seeking information on a missing child.

According to a statement by EPD, 11-year-old Daisy Blevins was last seen Friday leaving school.

Blevins was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants and may have a blue scooter.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact EPD, 620-343-4200.

