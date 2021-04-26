The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Monday that the state will resume its administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after concerns of severe side effects caused a nearly two-week pause across the country.
The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration encouraged resumption of the Janssen-manufactured vaccine on April 23.
“Today, Kansas will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Laura Kelly in a written release. “After a brief pause and a thorough review, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine is safe and effective. Whether it’s the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, I strongly encourage every Kansan to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”
Johnson & Johnson administration was paused April 13 by the CDC and FDA following reports of recipients in the United States who developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination. During the pause, the FDA and CDC examined available data to assess the risk of the condition as well as conducted extensive outreach to providers and clinicians to ensure they were made aware of the potential for these adverse events and could properly manage and recognize these events due to the unique treatment required for these blood clots and low platelets, also known as thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome.
Lyon County Public Health announced shortly after that it will resume administration of the vaccine locally after a logistics meeting, Monday afternoon, according to Flint Hills Community Health Center Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby.
“We will be vaccinating with the J&J again,” Ogleby said. “We have approximately 200 doses on hand, but we don’t know when we will be getting more. The state had made us aware that there would be a J&J shortage before the pause and we have no information what the supply chain looks like.”
KDHE said Kansas health care providers administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and vaccine recipients or caregivers should review the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine and Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers, which have been revised to include information about the risk of this syndrome, which has occurred in a very small number of people who have received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.
The federal government will continue studying links between the vaccine and the rare blood clotting disorder. Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact their health care provider if they have any symptoms and report any illness to the VAERS Reporting System, https://vaers.hhs.gov.
Kansas’ next supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine is anticipated the week of May 3 with 1,700 doses.
“Next week, we will be getting Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate teens older than 16 at the schools in Lyon County,” Ogleby said. “We are still planning the final dates and logistics, but some of the J&J will be offered to parents and unvaccinated school employees at these clinics at the schools. Depending on what the response is, we will know how much J&J we will have left to give the general public.”
Four new positives and two recoveries were reported in Monday’s data update, dropping the active case count down to 15.
The update brings the overall total cases reported to 4,224 since March 2020, including 4,125 recoveries and 84 deaths. One death is pending review at KDHE.
