Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, which encompasses parishes in Lyon County, released a statement regarding the cancellation of public masses Tuesday morning:
"In conjunction with the bishops of Kansas, effective 1 p.m. March 17, and until further notice, all public celebrations of the Holy Mass in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas are cancelled except for funeral Masses. Funeral Masses must be limited to no more than 50 people, including clergy, assisting ministers, family members and friends. No funeral luncheons may be held. A funeral liturgy outside of Mass must be limited in size as above. In addition to celebrating the funeral Mass or funeral liturgy outside of Mass, families and pastors are encouraged to schedule Memorial Masses for their loved ones in the future, when public health restrictions are relaxed, so that larger numbers may gather if desired.
All communal penance services are cancelled. Priests should continue as much as possible to offer individual confessions at regularly scheduled times, including Wednesday evenings during Lent. Confessions are to be heard only behind a screen or other barrier and not face to face. At no time should there be more than 50 people gathered in the church.
Baptisms may continue but only parents, godparents and immediate family members who are asymptomatic may attend, and in no case more than 50 people.
I encourage all of the faithful to continue to join together in prayer for the health and protection of our entire community and nation, and for an end to this crisis. I encourage all families and individuals to pray the rosary, invoking the intercession and protection of our Blessed Mother, Health of the Sick, for these intentions and for the health and well-being of our brothers and sisters who are ill, for their caretakers, and for all doctors, nurses, medical and emergency preparedness personnel and elected officials. I encourage pastors, as much as possible, to post hours that their churches will be open for private prayer with our Eucharistic Lord present in the tabernacle. At no time should there be more than 50 people gathered in the church.
Do not come to any of the above if you are sick, if you have been exposed to the coronavirus, if you suspect you have been exposed or if you have been advised by a doctor not to go out in public or attend public gatherings."
