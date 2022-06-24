290394808_339499125026167_9015184840558580131_n.jpeg

Update

Conner Kreitzer was located safely, EPD said in a post to social media Friday evening.

The Emporia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing child.

Twelve-year-old Conner Kreitzer has been missing since 12:30 p.m. Friday. He is 5-feet six-inches taller now weighs approximately 220 pounds. He is autistic and highly functioning. 

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with “Fast and Furious” on it, and gray shorts. If you see Conner, please call the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.