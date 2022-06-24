The Emporia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing child.
Twelve-year-old Conner Kreitzer has been missing since 12:30 p.m. Friday. He is 5-feet six-inches taller now weighs approximately 220 pounds. He is autistic and highly functioning.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with “Fast and Furious” on it, and gray shorts. If you see Conner, please call the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225.
