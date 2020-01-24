Creative marketing agency IM Design was recognized as the 2020 Business of the Year during the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 123rd Annual Meeting at Emporia State University’s Webb Hall Friday evening.
Founded in 2002, IM Design offers a wealth of services to clients in all sectors. They work with small- to mid-sized businesses, non-profits and more, providing print and digital media, logo design, website management, magazine and other publications and more. Partners Shawn Honea and Tracy Holroyd Weltha were humbled by the decision.
“At first I felt like surely there was someone more deserving,” Honea said. “It’s really nice to be recognized by our local business peers. Truly humbling.”
Weltha echoed Honea’s sentiment, saying the announcement was a surprise and an honor.
“I was completely surprised, but truly honored,” she said. “We were selected by a committee of previous Business of the Year winners, and I know that everyone who has received this award has done great things for Emporia. It’s amazing and humbling to be a part of that group.”
Weltha said IM Design’s ability to grow over the past 18 years is due to its understanding of identifying client needs and problem-solving.
“Marketing isn’t just advertising; it’s a total business strategy,” she said. “We take the time to truly learn how each client’s business works and what problems they need to solve. Then we do whatever it takes to solve those problems. At the end of the day, it’s not about making ads, logos or websites — it’s about setting up a business for success over the long term.”
Just a few weeks into 2020, IM Design is already looking at a busy year. Honea said he’s looking forward to continuing momentum throughout the year.
“I would like to continue to watch Emporia grow and play the roles we can play to help,” he said. “I would like to continue to be able pay my staff and help support their families. ... I feel blessed to be part of this business community.”
Weltha agreed.
“Emporia is a great place to call home with an amazing local business community, and I am sincerely thankful to our clients, mentors, friends and family who have supported us over the years,” she said.
The other big honor of the evening went to long-time public servant Don Hill, who received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Hill was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in Nov. 2002 and served 14 years. A pharmacist and local business owner, Hill also received many other awards and recognitions throughout his career, including the Emporia Small Business Person in 1991; Emporia Area Chamber Volunteer of the Year award in 1997; Emporia State University Citation Award in 2014 and Kansas University School of Pharmacy Distinguished Service Award in 2016.
Hill has served as Chair of the Emporia Rotary Club in 1978, Chairman of the Chamber in 1985 and has been a continuous member for 48 years. He was one of the founders of Leadership Emporia, Drive Chair for the United Way of the Flint Hills in 1998 and United Way Board member 1997-1998.
He and wife Robbie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year, raising two children together. The couple have four grandchildren.
“I can remember as if it were yesterday when I walked into the Emporia Chamber of Commerce for the first time in June of 1972 to become a member,” Hill said. “I was greeted by Evora Wheeler, and it was over in the lower level of Broadview Towers at the time. I remember how welcoming she was and how helpful, and obviously that has continued to this day. She’s a former recipient of this award, and how humbling it is to be a part of this group, but there’s a lesson there, and it’s a role that we have to play — we Chamber of Commerce-type folks.”
Hill said it’s important to “look for the good” in people and welcome them to the community, as he and Robbie were welcomed more than 40 years ago.
He reminded everyone to look around at how much has been accomplished in Emporia over the years in education, industry and small business. So much progress has been made, he said, that someone who has not visited the town in the last five years would hardly recognize it today.
Still, there’s always room for growth.
“We’ve been very blessed, but we’re so well off that we can’t find and we’re not finding all kinds of opportunities for improvement — thus, the birth of Ignite Emporia,” Hill said. “Robbie and I, if we might come along, we’ll be those Chamber of Commerce people. We’ll be looking for the good things. We’ll be focused on the positive. We won’t be complaining. We’ll always be growing and learning and enjoying.”
Local veteran Matt Johnson was named Volunteer of the Year. Johnson works at Keller Williams Realty Diamond Partners and is chair of the Chamber Ambassadors.
