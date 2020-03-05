Connie Beth Hudson of Emporia died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home. She was 67.
Connie was born on January 20, 1953 in Winfield, Kansas the daughter of Robert L. and Neva L. Osborn Cunningham. She married Carl Fairbanks but later divorced. She then married Michael Hudson on November 14, 1987 in Reno, Nevada. He survives of the home.
Surviving family members include: husband, Michael Hudson of Emporia; son, Jeff (Glenda) Hudson of Enumclaw, Washington; daughter, Rachel (Tim) Duncan of Emporia; grandchildren, Hannah, Seth, Natalie Duncan, Piercen and Morgan Hudson. Also, several cousins of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and son, Robert W. Fairbanks.
Connie was a LCSW social worker in south east Kansas for fifteen years. She obtained a BSSW from Pittsburg State in 1995 and a MSSW from University of Kansas in 1998. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, the Altar Society, PEO Chapter DI, Junto, the Master Gardner’s Club, Celebrate the Flint Hills, and Moms Demand Action all of Emporia.
Cremation is planned with Mass of Christian burial 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with a visitation following the rosary until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Elk Falls Cemetery in Elk Falls, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, Connie and the family request a memorial contribution to PEO Chapter DI Education Fund in care of the funeral home. You may leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
