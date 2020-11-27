Scott Delynn Edwards, 48, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Via Christi-St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita.
He was born August 2, 1972 at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland the son of Gary D. and Karen S. Ingram Edwards.
Scott attended Madison High School and graduated with the Class of 1990. He went on to attend Emporia State University earning a degree in both History and Social Science. He worked various jobs in the area throughout his life.
Scott previously attended the Presbyterian Church in Madison but most recently was attending the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia.
Scott’s many interests included turkey and bird hunting, bass fishing, smoking meats and taking long drives with the love of his life, Carrie Lowe through the Flint Hills.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his parents, Gary and Karen Edwards of Madison; a sister, Alana Engle and her husband Ryan of Madison; a brother, Jon Edwards and his wife Niki of Hewitt, Texas; nieces, Makenna and Abby; nephews, Hunter and Josh; his companion for the past eleven years, Carrie Lowe of their home; maternal step grandfather, Austin Powell of Nowata, Oklahoma; paternal grandmother, Wilma Edwards of Severy, Kansas; numerous extended family and countless dear friends. Scott was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Erma Powell and Ralph Ingram and paternal grandfather, Alfred Edwards.
We will gather to celebrate Scott’s life at 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 30, 2020 in an outdoor service at the Lamont Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow services at Eureka Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Educational Assistance Fund and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.