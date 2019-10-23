The Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals announced Wednesday that it had recognized Dathan Fischer of Emporia High School as the 2019 KASSP Assistant Principal of the Year.
Fischer was Emporia High Schools’ assistant principal from 2015-2017, associate principal from 2017-2019 and is currently serving his first year as head principal.
KASSP is an organization of more than 450 secondary school principals from across the state of Kansas. Fischer was nominated and selected by peer principals. Candidates are evaluated on their school leadership, school improvement, dedication, professionalism and service to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.