The Emporia State women's basketball game at Missouri Western scheduled for Thursday in St. Joseph has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Lady Hornet program and will be made up at a later date.
Emporia State's game at Northwest Missouri on Saturday, January 9 had been postponed previously due to COVID protocols within the Bearcat program. That game is now scheduled to be made up on Tuesday, January 19 at 5:00 p.m. in Maryville, Mo.
As of Wednesday morning Emporia State's home games on Jan. 14 against Pittsburg State and Jan. 16 against Missouri Southern are not affected.
Hornet men's games at #22 Missouri Western on Thursday and at #1 Northwest Missouri on Saturday are still on, as well. Tip-off in St. Joseph on Thursday has been moved to 6:00 p.m. while the game in Maryville on Saturday is now set for 2:00 p.m.
