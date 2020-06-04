It's not everyday that someone turns 80 years old.
Quest Services celebrated the milestone birthday one of its longtime employees with a drive-by birthday party Thursday afternoon at the Emporia location.
Gary Lukert, of Emporia, has worked for the organization — which provides a variety of services for developmentally disabled individuals across five counties — for 22 years. He has no plans to retire anytime soon.
Lukert enjoyed cars honking as they passed the site, as staff handed out cake and soft drinks.
