Evergy customers in and around the cities of Hartford, Neosho Rapids and Waverly will experience a planned power outage during the day on Wednesday.
Due to required repairs on a broken transmission pole serving the area, the power outage will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last six to eight hours. According to a written release, Evergy has scheduled this outage to take place during the day to provide a safer environment for workers performing the repair.
To minimize downtime for customers, Evergy will also add a new transmission line to the existing one so that customers have only one planned outage instead of two to complete the necessary work.
Evergy is working with school districts, communities and emergency management in Coffey County to prepare for the outage.
