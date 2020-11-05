Donald Foster Perry

Donald Foster Perry, 89, passed

away early Friday, October 30, 2020

at his home in Emporia, surrounded

by his family.

He was born March 28, 1931 in

Spickard, Missouri the son of Foster

J. and Mary Sommerville Perry.

Don was baptized as a youth in the

Thompson Branch of the Grand

River at Spickard, Missouri.

Don attended Lebo High School and graduated with

the Class of 1949. He joined the United States Air Force

on November 20, 1951 he would receive an honorable

discharge after four years of service on November 19,

1955. Don returned to his academic pursuits and enrolled

at Kansas State Teacher’s College in Emporia. Don would

earn a Bachelor's Degree in 1958 and a Masters Degree

in 1961.

He taught business at Chapman, Kansas and served

on the school administration for a total of 23 years. He

would later take a position with the Arkansas State Bank

in Clarksville, Arkansas for seven years. He worked five

years at the Security Bank & Trust in Miami, Oklahoma

and eventually retired after several years at the State Bank

of Lebo.

Don married the love of his life, Mary “Carolyn”

Irwin on October 10, 1950 in Wamego, KS. They recently

celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary earlier this

month. They were members of the Lebo/Olivet United

Methodist Church and maintained their membership

after moving to Emporia in 2016. Following their move

to Emporia, Don and Carolyn began attending First

United Methodist Church in Emporia while always

remaining close with their friends from Lebo.

Don served his communities as well as the churches

he attended. He had previously served on the Chapman

City Council, the USD 243 Lebo/Waverly School Board

of Education, The Lebo American Legion and Lebo Lions

Club. He held numerous church offices and committee

positions throughout the years.

Don will live on in the hearts and memories of

his devoted wife, Mary “Carolyn” Perry of their home;

a daughter, Donna Stewart and husband William A.

of Lexington, Nebraska; sons, Steven J. Perry and wife

Aurora of Beaumont California and Stan D. Perry DVM

and his wife Amy of Emporia; a sister, Mary Sue Fancher;

six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous

extended family and a host of friends. He was preceded in

death by an infant son, Daniel Mark Perry; sisters, Phyllis

Bowlin, Marjorie Jones and Gladys Williams.

In keeping with Don’s desire to further knowledge

through teaching, he gifted his body through the

anatomical research department at U.M.K.C.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday,

November 6, 2020 at the Lebo United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from

6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral

Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to

the Lebo/Olivet United Methodist Church, First United

Methodist Church or the Chapman USD 473 Foundation

and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences

may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com. Face coverings

are required when attending the family visitation and

services. Due to social distancing, a limited number of

seats are available at the church.

Donald Foster Perry

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.