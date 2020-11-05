Donald Foster Perry, 89, passed
away early Friday, October 30, 2020
at his home in Emporia, surrounded
by his family.
He was born March 28, 1931 in
Spickard, Missouri the son of Foster
J. and Mary Sommerville Perry.
Don was baptized as a youth in the
Thompson Branch of the Grand
River at Spickard, Missouri.
Don attended Lebo High School and graduated with
the Class of 1949. He joined the United States Air Force
on November 20, 1951 he would receive an honorable
discharge after four years of service on November 19,
1955. Don returned to his academic pursuits and enrolled
at Kansas State Teacher’s College in Emporia. Don would
earn a Bachelor's Degree in 1958 and a Masters Degree
in 1961.
He taught business at Chapman, Kansas and served
on the school administration for a total of 23 years. He
would later take a position with the Arkansas State Bank
in Clarksville, Arkansas for seven years. He worked five
years at the Security Bank & Trust in Miami, Oklahoma
and eventually retired after several years at the State Bank
of Lebo.
Don married the love of his life, Mary “Carolyn”
Irwin on October 10, 1950 in Wamego, KS. They recently
celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary earlier this
month. They were members of the Lebo/Olivet United
Methodist Church and maintained their membership
after moving to Emporia in 2016. Following their move
to Emporia, Don and Carolyn began attending First
United Methodist Church in Emporia while always
remaining close with their friends from Lebo.
Don served his communities as well as the churches
he attended. He had previously served on the Chapman
City Council, the USD 243 Lebo/Waverly School Board
of Education, The Lebo American Legion and Lebo Lions
Club. He held numerous church offices and committee
positions throughout the years.
Don will live on in the hearts and memories of
his devoted wife, Mary “Carolyn” Perry of their home;
a daughter, Donna Stewart and husband William A.
of Lexington, Nebraska; sons, Steven J. Perry and wife
Aurora of Beaumont California and Stan D. Perry DVM
and his wife Amy of Emporia; a sister, Mary Sue Fancher;
six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous
extended family and a host of friends. He was preceded in
death by an infant son, Daniel Mark Perry; sisters, Phyllis
Bowlin, Marjorie Jones and Gladys Williams.
In keeping with Don’s desire to further knowledge
through teaching, he gifted his body through the
anatomical research department at U.M.K.C.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday,
November 6, 2020 at the Lebo United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from
6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral
Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to
the Lebo/Olivet United Methodist Church, First United
Methodist Church or the Chapman USD 473 Foundation
and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences
may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com. Face coverings
are required when attending the family visitation and
services. Due to social distancing, a limited number of
seats are available at the church.
Donald Foster Perry
