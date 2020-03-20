The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is now closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All events and programs have also been cancelled.
“Our primary obligation is to provide the very best care for our animals,” Zoo Director Lisa Keith said in a written release. “That requires a professional staff who are healthy and able to work. By closing to the public we are reducing the risk of exposure to our staff members.”
According to the release, staff will continue to work onsite to provide care to the nearly 200 animals that call the zoo home, as well as maintaining the zoo’s infrastructure and work on areas and projects.
"They will also be performing a very deep cleaning of the zoo to get ready to welcome guests when the zoo is able to re-open," she said. "As a tourist attraction, we are sending a very strong signal that as leaders in the care of wildlife species and public education, we are doing what is best for them, for our employees and volunteers, and for our community for which we serve."
If you have questions, please call the office at 341-4365 or email at lkeith@emporia-kansas.gov.
