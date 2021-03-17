The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said two separate fires were noted during a fire that destroyed a garage in Bushong, Tuesday evening.
Fire departments from Allen-Admire, Americus and Dunlap responded to a structure fire at 214 E. 2nd St. in Bushong, Tuesday, after dispatch toned out for a fire call at around 4:16 p.m. Initial reports came in stating a garage on the property was fully engulfed.
The garage is not attached to the residence, but early reports stated the fire was jumping to the house. It was later determined a separate fire had been set in the main residence.
According to a written release from Deputy Jody Meyers received Wednesday, the fire in the main residence was located while fire crews were working on the garage.
Cope said that the fire in the house had been mostly contained but that work was still being done on the garage.
He also reported that there is some evidence that the fire may have been a result of arson.
“The early indications are there was suspicious activity so we’re currently investigating that as an arson until proven otherwise,” Cope said.
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said arson is suspected in a Tuesday evening structure fire in Bushong.
No injuries were reported.
Meyers said the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, along with the assistance from the Wichita Fire Department K9 Accelerant Detection Unit, continue to investigate this incident as a suspicious fire.
Nobody was home at the time of fire.
