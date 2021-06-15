Hetlinger Developmental Services was the third recipient of the Emporia Community Foundation Celebrates surprise $500 grant sweepstakes Tuesday afternoon.
Hetlinger provides programs and services to increase independence, productivity, integration and inclusion for adults with developmental disabilities who live in Lyon, Morris, Chase and Wabaunsee counties through work programs, community engagement, arts and crafts and enrichment programs.
ECF Executive Director Becky Nurnberg said it was an honor to present the ECF Celebrates surprise grant to Hetlinger executive director Trudy Hutchinson.
The organization started its endowed ECF Fund in 2006, looking forward to their future. ECF said the organization provides a safe and secure environment to many in the greater Emporia area, and recently started work on the Planting Hope Initiative — a greenhouse project that will offer new experiences and skills for those they serve.
The grant can be used as needed.
