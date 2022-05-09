A high-speed chase through west Emporia reportedly led to a vehicle rolling over Monday morning along the Lyon-Chase County line. Then a foot pursuit began.
Preliminary reports indicate the pursuit developed on U.S. 50 shortly after 9:15 a.m., with speeds approaching 100 miles per hour.
The chase reportedly led to Road 180 and Road A, where a vehicle flipped over and a driver tried to run away along 240th Street in Chase County.
No further details were immediately available.
This story will be updated for further developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.