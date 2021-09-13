The Division II AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll has the Emporia State football team receiving 13 votes this week, effectively ranking the Hornets 34th in the country.
Emporia State is off to a 2-0 start this season, including a 31-21 win over Central Oklahoma on Saturday.
No. 3 Northwest Missouri State and No. 23 Nebraska-Kearney are the only MIAA teams in the top 25. Washburn is receiving 21 votes and would be tied for 29th.
The Hornets return to action on the road at Missouri Western at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
AFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll
- West Florida, 2-0
- Ferris State, 2-0
- Northwest Missouri State, 1-0
- Valdosta State, 2-0
- Lenoir-Rhyne, 1-0
- Slippery Rock, 2-0
- Colorado School of Mines, 2-0
- Notre Dame (Ohio), 2-0
- Ouachita Baptist, 2-0
- Grand Valley State, 1-0
- Shepherd, 2-0
- Indianapolis, 2-0
- Minnesota-Duluth, 2-0
- Indiana (Pa.), 1-0
- Tiffin, 2-0
- Wingate, 2-0
- Angelo State, 2-0
- West Georgia, 2-0
- Minnesota State, 1-1
- Midwestern State, 2-0
- Texas A&M-Commerce, 1-1
- Delta State, 2-0
- Nebraska-Kearney, 2-0
- Bowie State, 1-1
- Henderson State, 2-0
Others receiving votes: Kutztown, 48; Augustana, 44; West Alabama, 37; Harding, 21; Washburn, 21; Bentley, 19; Truman State, 18; Texas-Permian Basin, 17; Emporia State, 13; Colorado State-Pueblo, 11; Charleston (W.Va.), 7; California (Pa.), 5; Bemidji State, 4: Stonehill, 3; Frostburg State, 1; Western Colorado, 1.
