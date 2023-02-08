On Saturday, January 28, 2023 Anthony E. Torres, a beloved son and brother passed away peacefully with family by his side.
Anthony was born on August 7, 1985 to Eddie and Kathy Torres in Emporia, Kansas. After Anthony graduated from Emporia High School, he went on to study Culinary Arts.
Anthony was active in his local pool league and had a true passion for the sport. He was the captain of his team and led them to many first place victories.
Anthony is survived by his father, Edward Torres; brothers, Aaron and Andrew Torres; grandmother, Sheila Harris; and loving aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.
