On Oct. 15, 2019, Virginia Rose (Cuadra) Ast passed away at the age of 94 in Overland Park, Kan. Lovingly called Ginny, she was a true force of nature whose sole purpose was to connect with other people.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1925 in Homewood, Kan. to Benjamin Samuel and Florence Kathryn Mae (Silverthorne) Cuadra. She was the oldest of 7 children and graduated from Kansas City General Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. Ginny married Harold Joseph Ast on Jan. 5, 1948.
In their home in Emporia, Kan., family was defined by love not blood. They raised six ornery sons, one daughter, many nieces, nephews, and anyone who needed a leg up. While working as a night nurse house supervisor at the local hospital, Ginny also found time to teach high school religion for 13 years (for which they gave her a medal) and joked she was a permanent den mother for Scouts.
Ginny lived loud and off-key (much to the chagrin of her grandchildren who were often woken with a rousing rendition of “Oh What a Beautiful Morning”), but would never pass up the chance to help someone in need. She helped build churches, gave food to the hungry, the coat off her back (literally), and still managed to embarrass her sons by making a surprise appearance as an exotic dancer at their bachelor parties.
She modeled the importance of living authentically for her 16 favorite grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Her electric smile lit up their worlds and her fierce side eye kept each in their place.
She was fascinated by the world around her. Her love of family fed her keen interest in genealogy. She also loved reading, traveling, fishing, and shopping, where she could be counted on to select the most prized treasures for her brood.
Ginny’s gift of gab was legendary, and it was often said that she never met a stranger. She always knew the story of everyone in the room and would openly share hers (sometimes repeatedly).
She was honest, sometimes painfully so, but it was always delivered via her wry sense of humor and a sharp wit. She paid no mind to others’ opinions.
Ginny is survived by six of her children, Tom, Bob, Susan, Mike, David, Jim, and one brother, Spencer, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five siblings, and one son, John.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 4, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia, Kan. The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
