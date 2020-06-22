Rhonda Renee Mathis, 61, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
A Celebration of her Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Grantville United Methodist Church, 3724 South Street, Grantville, KS 66429. A private Graveside Service will be at Hillside Cemetery near Strong City, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society - Topeka, 1315 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS 66604 or to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Kansas Chapter, 3450 North Rock Road Ste 204, Wichita, KS 67226.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
