Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow delivered pan dulce to three supporting organizations last week in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
On Friday, 2019 Miss Senorita Emily DelAlba and Princesita Meredith Martinez presented pan dulce to the Emporia Arts Center, Newman Regional Health and Emporia Chamber and Visit Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.