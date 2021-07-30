The little house at the corner of East 12th Avenue and Mechanic Street, empty for seven years, has been filled with new life.
Earthly Delights, a full-service seed-to-compost plant care store, opened its doors the first weekend of June to coincide with Unbound Gravel. Owner Shannon Takla knows that the way she went about starting her new business was unconventional.
“I think the marketing gurus would be horrified at my technique, but I’ve always been one to jump,” she said with a laugh.
The proverbial seed was planted earlier this year when Takla contracted COVID-19 in January. The illness was brutal. After 21 days of convalescence, she returned to her job working overnights at Hostess.
But something just didn’t feel right.
“When I went back to work, I never felt like I can do this,” she said.
Takla said her job could be menial at times, which allowed her “a lot of brain space” to think about her life and what was ahead for her.
“I just started thinking about what I wanted to do instead of what I could do and what I wanted to do instead of what I was doing,” she said.
While she had some prior experience with project management, she doesn’t have much of a formal background in botany or business. But that didn’t matter so much. She was “a hobbyist with a dream” and if her business crashed and burned, she knew she’d be okay.
“I said to my best friend from way back, I said when I opened that if the worst-case scenario is it fails and I have to take home a bunch of cool stuff that I already like and I go back to work at Hostess, I mean, that’s the worst-case scenario so I may as well just jump,” she said.
She started by looking to buy a building on Commercial Street. But then she saw that the house at 105 East 12th Ave. was available for rent.
“I absolutely love this building,” she said. “I think it’s this cute little Hobbit house.”
The whole time she was checking off the tasks for starting a new business, she continued to work her overnight job at Hostess. But that simply became too much, and she took her biggest leap yet.
“I quit my job on a Wednesday and on Thursday on social media I announced that I was opening and then I opened on Saturday, [June] 5, in conjunction with Unbound Gravel,” she said.
It certainly wasn’t the process the “marketing gurus” would suggest, but it worked for Takla. While she described the store’s stock as “sparse” that first weekend, over the intervening six weeks, she said she’d “maxed out the space pretty well.”
And, even better, the community’s response to her little shop has been overwhelming.
“Every week, more people told more people and came back,” she said. “It’s been successful for just a brand new baby business.”
Takla doesn’t want her business to compete with anyone else in town, but rather to complement the other businesses by filling a different role.
“I’m an add-on to the businesses already here,” she said. “I don’t think I take away anything from any of the businesses, and, in fact, I think that I can increase business at other businesses because I will recommend other places.”
She said she wants to provide more options for people “who already love plants,” which includes adding more artistic ceramic pots to the current market.
And, in addition to selling plants and relevant accessories, Takla wants to help plant owners become better at their craft.
“If they ever have any questions about their plants, they can send me pictures and I can help out that way,” she said. “Also, it’s a no-judgment zone, because if you haven’t killed a bunch of plants, then you weren’t really a hobbyist.”
For people who inevitably lose a plant, Earthly Delights has a bin where the plant’s remains can be used for compost.
Ultimately, Earthly Delights is an opportunity for Takla to share her skill and her passion with the community.
“I love what I do and I’m an old lady, so I know a lot of stuff about it,” she said. “If you love something and you do it for many years, you just automatically get good at it over time.”
Earthly Delights is open 10 a.m-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.
It can be found on Facebook and Instagram at the handle @EarthlyDelightsEmporia.
Congratulations and good luck!
