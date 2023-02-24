The Emporia Arts Center will celebrate a magical exhibition with an artist’s reception for Kaila Williams-Seals next week.
The reception for “Big Magic” is set for 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, March 3 in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St. The show will be up for viewing March 1-31.
According to the Emporia Arts Center, “Big Magic” is a photography exhibition.
“Kaila’s artistry is a play of light and form in each image and invites the viewer to explore the entire ‘magic of what it is to be a woman,” EAC said in a written release. “In her show she addresses the titles that women truly embody along with the labels that are given to them. With a history in journalism and love for telling stories with her photographic eye she brings forth, in this collection, a sampling of her empowerment and giving voice to the feminine.”
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery at Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
The gallery is open 10 a.m .- 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
