Braxton Higgins, a sophomore at Emporia High, won the 2021 5-1A state diving championship last weekend, an appropriate cap to his unbeaten season — which just so happened to have been his first in the sport.
And Higgins didn’t just win the state competition; he utterly dominated it. His final score was 487.50 and that of the second-place finisher, Andrew Hartegan of St. James Academy, was 345.00. For context, the difference between Higgins’ and Hartegan’s scores (142.50) was nearly equivalent to the difference between Hartegan’s runner-up score and the score of 12th place finisher (142.85).
This follows a season in which Higgins finished first at every meet he entered, broke the school records in the six- and 11-dive competitions and won the Centennial League with a score 548.55, which broke that meet’s record and would have broken the state meet record had it taken place there.
It bears repeating: this is his first year diving.
But all that considered, Higgins remains fairly low-key about his dramatic success.
“I wasn’t really expecting that,” he said of his unequivocal victory at state.
And perhaps that is because Higgins is still green enough in the sport that he’s still learning just how adept he comparatively. After all, he said he’d only seen a handful of the opponents he faced at state prior to that meet.
Higgins is no stranger to acrobatic sports or remarkable athletic success, as he has competed on the world stage in gymnastics. But that didn’t stop him from appreciating the opportunity to take part in the state diving meet.
“It was really cool, just the experience of being at state,” he said. “I’ve never done it before, so it was just really cool.”
But even though he has already won state, broken both school records and broken the league record, Higgins feels he has more to accomplish in the sport. There’s still the state meet record, for one, and he could always break his own records again and again. But Higgins also has a longer-term vision of his future as a diver.
“I just want to get better for dive and try to get to the collegiate level,” he said.
Higgins said that his diving career won’t replace his gymnastics career, but acknowledged that the NCAA doesn’t sponsor the type of gymnastics he performs. Fortunately for him, training for gymnastics is virtually identical to training for diving, and so aside from attending some college diving camps, his offseason training will just be his regular gymnastics training.
“I’m just going to get in the best shape I can and do gymnastics because it’s almost the same as dive except we don’t go headfirst,” he said.
Higgins wasn’t the only Spartan to compete at the state swimming and diving meet. Emporia High entered a team in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Seniors Mason Harmon and Daniel Knapp, junior Cam Geitz and sophomore Rudy Bedolla finished 22nd, one spot better than their entry place, and swam their fastest race of the season, beating their previous best by .44 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.