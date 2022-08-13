Glenn Edward Torrey, 91, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Redmond, WA. He was born in Yuba City, CA on December 4, 1930, to Tevis and Hazel Houck Torrey. Glenn attended schools in California and Oregon before graduating from University High School in Eugene, OR in 1948. He received a BS in history from the University of Oregon in 1952. During the Korean War, he served as a lieutenant in the United States Air Force as an aircraft controller. After his discharge, he received a MA and PhD in history from the University of Oregon.
In 1959, he married Sally Ann Shideler and began a 37-year teaching career as a professor of European History at Emporia State University. His marriage to Sally ended in 1979. While at ESU, he received a number of sabbatical leaves and research grants which enabled him to pursue his interest in Romania during the First World War. He and his family were resident in Bucharest four times in the 1960s and 1970s and traveled throughout Europe. Glenn authored six books related to Romania during the First World War. The last, The Romanian Battlefront During the First World War, was awarded the 2012 Norman B. Tomlinson, Jr. prize by the World War I Historical Association. He served as faculty advisor for Inter Varsity Christian Fellowship and in various roles at 12th Ave Baptist Church.
In 1982, he married Audrey Van den Bosch Bakker and upon his retirement in 1996, they moved to Bellevue, WA to be closer to family. Glenn enjoyed reading, growing vegetables, jogging, home remodeling projects, fixing up cars and helping with the grandchildren.
Glenn is survived by brothers, Martin Torrey of San Diego, CA and Richard Torrey of Medford, OR; daughters, Elizabeth Jernberg of Seattle, WA and Rebecca Torrey of Santa Monica, CA; son, Peter Torrey of Irvine, CA; stepson, Dirk Bakker of Bellevue, WA; and stepdaughter, Verla Bakker-Hirsch Foutz of Richland, WA. He has 11 grandchildren. His wife, Audrey, and sister, Lucille Juanarena, preceded him in death.
The family held a private memorial service in Bellevue, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Romanian Bible Society (robiblesociety@msn.com) or Heifer International (heifer.org).
