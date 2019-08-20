Shirley Ann Kusmaul, 80, rural Reading, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Funeral services will be held at the First Congregational Church, Emporia, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Gary Gooszen. Burial will follow in the Phillips Cemetery, west of Reading, KS.
Shirley Ann Rees was born at Emporia, Kansas on July 28, 1939, the daughter of Thomas V. and Lola Mae (Satchell) Rees. She married Lester J. Kusmaul July 21, 1957 in Emporia. He survives.
Shirley is also survived by sons, Mark L. (Vickey) Kusmaul, Emporia, KS, Steven J. (Elizabeth) Kusmaul, Madison, KS; daughters, Patricia A. (Jimmy) McConnell, Maize, KS, and Gina J. (Brad) Nuessen, Emporia, KS; grandchildren, Ryan Naylor, Brandon Naylor, Tyler Naylor, Katelyn Vonfeldt, Taylor Vonfeldt, Braden Kusmaul, MaKayla Kusmaul, Megan Asherman, Cole Nuessen, Carson Kusmaul, and Gabby Kusmaul; great-grandchildren, Landon Naylor, Taelyn Naylor, Briley Naylor, Miles Naylor and Madelyn Naylor.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tamalin S. Naylor; great-granddaughter, Reese Naylor; infant daughter, Suzanne C. Kusmaul; brother, Kenneth Rees, and sister, Lois Kristy.
Shirley was a homemaker and a longtime member of First Congregational Church.
The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 7:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Memorials have been established with the Downs Syndrome Guild, in honor of Miles Jon Naylor, or the Leukemia Lymphoma Foundation, in honor of Reese Tamalin Naylor. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be left online at the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
